Samsung Hit With Enhanced Royalty In Photo Tech Patent Suit

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rebuked Samsung on Wednesday for continuing to infringe two patents after a 2016 trial, and also awarded a higher-than-verdict ongoing royalty, but refrained from granting winner Imperium’s $6.95 million fee request, citing a nearly complete lack of supporting documentation.



Imperium IP Holdings Ltd. said Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. knowingly infringed three patents covering different aspects of taking a photo with an electronic device. A jury agreed in February 2016 that U.S. Patent Numbers 6,271,884 and 7,092,029 were both valid and infringed, awarding...

