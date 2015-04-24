EPA Ozone Rules Go Easy On Polluters, Enviros Tell DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups complained to a D.C. Circuit panel Thursday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2008 ozone standards took the bite out of existing regulations and weakened requirements for heavily polluted areas.



The Sierra Club, the Conservation Law Foundation and others told the three-judge panel that the EPA’s decision to revoke the 1997 national ambient air quality standards for ozone gets rid of critical deadlines for areas that are in not in compliance with those standards.



The 1997 standards mandated a certain threshold that areas were not...

