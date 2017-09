Trump Picks For 8th Circ., Fed. Claims Get Senate Panel OK

Law360, Washington (September 14, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee cleared the way Thursday for the approval of several federal court nominees, including U.S. District Judge Ralph Erickson of North Dakota to the Eighth Circuit and Schaerr Duncan LLP partner Stephen Schwartz to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.



In addition to Erickson and Schwartz, the nominees tapped by President Donald Trump include two picks for district court judge — Donald C. Coggins Jr., a former nominee of President Barack Obama, for the District of South Carolina and Dabney Langhorne Friedrich...

