Sidley-Repped Goldman Invests $233M In Baltimore Project

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Thursday it will make a $233 million private equity investment into a major residential and commercial redevelopment project along the waterfront in Baltimore, Maryland, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin LLP.



The deal, which was funded by Goldman’s urban investment group, will see the company become a joint venture partner for the Port Covington project alongside Sagamore Development Co., which is owned by Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank. The $233 million investment is the largest ever for Goldman’s urban...

