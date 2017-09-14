EU Pols Back Reforms For Banking Services For The Disabled

Law360, London (September 14, 2017, 4:45 PM BST) -- European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to make banking services more accessible to people with disabilities, paving the way for “difficult” negotiations with the European Council on sweeping new equality legislation.



Some 537 parliamentarians voted to back the amended draft “European Accessibility Act,” with 12 lawmakers against and 89 abstentions. If passed, the new law could impose rigorous requirements on banks across the EU around accounts, transfers and the sale of foreign currency.



“More than 80 million people living with disabilities will benefit from today's vote,”...

To view the full article, register now.