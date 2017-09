Tech-Focused SPAC Raises $600M To Hunt For 'Unicorns'

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., a technology-focused special purpose acquisition company planning to acquire a venture-backed “unicorn” company and take it public, raised $600 million in an initial public offering Thursday, advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP.



Palo Alto, Calif.-based Social Capital Hedosophia issued 60 million units priced at $10 each. Proceeds could rise to $690 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 9 million units.



Social Capital Hedosophia is raising money to buy a stake in one of the...

