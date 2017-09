Normandy-Greenfield JV Scores $81M From Natixis For NJ Office

Law360, Minneapolis (September 14, 2017, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Normandy Real Estate Partners and private equity shop Greenfield Partners has scored $80.7 million in financing from Natixis Real Estate Capital for an office property in New Jersey, according to an announcement on Thursday from borrower-side broker Cushman & Wakefield Inc.



The loan is for so-called Center 78, which is located at 184 Liberty Corner Road in Warren, New Jersey.



The loan is for 10 years at a fixed rate of interest.



"Having recently undergone a complete building renovation, Center 78 redefines...

