NJ Pipeline Plan Gets Greenlight By Pinelands Group

Law360, Trenton (September 14, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Pinelands Commission on Thursday greenlighted a controversial plan for a 30-mile pipeline that would course through sensitive forest areas in three of the state’s counties, delivering a split vote after a meeting frequently punctuated by protesters’ shouts and noisemakers.



The commission’s 8-4 vote gives a key state approval to the New Jersey Natural Gas Co.’s Southern Reliability Link, which the company says will serve one million people in 83 municipalities in the Burlington, Monmouth and Ocean counties. Environmental groups like the New Jersey...

