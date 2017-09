Fed. Gov't Settles Atlanta VA Patient Death Suit

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Thursday agreed to pay $500,000 to settle allegations that staff at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta were careless in giving a patient pills, causing a choking incident that ultimately led to his death.



U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May signed off on the settlement brought by Cecilia McVicker, whose husband Dan McVicker died at the VA Medical Center in Atlanta in 2012 at age 73. Cecilia McVicker’s suit alleged one count of medical negligence and one count of medical...

