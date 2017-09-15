ECB Says It's Watching For Banks Playing Regulatory Arbitrage

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 1:52 PM BST) -- European regulators are watching out for banks that “jump fences” and exploit loopholes in national regulations across the European Union, particularly in the context of Brexit, a senior European Central Bank official said Friday.



Daniele Nouy, chairwoman of the ECB's supervisory board, says banks need to rethink their position on regulatory arbitrage for the good of the banking sector and the economy as a whole. (AP) Daniele Nouy, chairwoman of the ECB's supervisory board, said that when banks engage in regulatory arbitrage by structuring their activities...

To view the full article, register now.