Solvency II Partly Blamed For Car Insurance Losses

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 3:57 PM BST) -- U.K. motor insurers suffered underwriting losses of £194 million ($263.6 million) in 2016 due in part to new capital requirements under Solvency II, the Association of British Insurers said Friday.



Surging vehicle repair costs, increasing shifts of risk towards reinsurers and the European Union’s controversial capital rulebook all helped to eat into firms’ profit margins, the U.K.'s top insurance lobby said in a statement.



“There are some one-off Solvency II provisions ... that meant more money had to be reserved, and more reinsurance was placed because...

To view the full article, register now.