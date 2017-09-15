Solvency II Partly Blamed For Car Insurance Losses

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 3:57 PM BST) -- U.K. motor insurers suffered underwriting losses of £194 million ($263.6 million) in 2016 due in part to new capital requirements under Solvency II, the Association of British Insurers said Friday.

Surging vehicle repair costs, increasing shifts of risk towards reinsurers and the European Union’s controversial capital rulebook all helped to eat into firms’ profit margins, the U.K.'s top insurance lobby said in a statement.

“There are some one-off Solvency II provisions ... that meant more money had to be reserved, and more reinsurance was placed because...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular