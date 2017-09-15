Venture Capital Reforms Clear EU Parliamentary Hurdle

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 5:16 PM BST) -- New rules that make it easier for innovative and socially beneficial companies to access capital in the European Union were adopted and passed through the European Parliament on Thursday.



The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to make changes to regulations from 2013 that govern European venture capital funds and European social entrepreneurship funds, known as EuVECA and EuSEF respectively, aimed at attracting more investors for startups.



The changes are designed to make the cross-border marketing of both types of funds easier and less expensive, as part...

To view the full article, register now.