ESMA Guides Trading Floors On Transparency Opt-Out

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 6:10 PM BST) -- Europe’s top securities regulator set out procedures on Friday for trading venues seeking to temporarily sidestep their obligations to provide clearinghouses with detailed information on derivatives.



The European Securities and Markets Authority announced procedures under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, which sets “open access” provisions for trading venues and central counterparties, or CCPs.



These provisions force trading venues to provide access, including on data feeds, to clearinghouses seeking to clear transactions that have been executed within those venues. In normal circumstances, this information must be...

