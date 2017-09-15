ESMA Guides Trading Floors On Transparency Opt-Out

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 6:10 PM BST) -- Europe’s top securities regulator set out procedures on Friday for trading venues seeking to temporarily sidestep their obligations to provide clearinghouses with detailed information on derivatives.

The European Securities and Markets Authority announced procedures under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, which sets “open access” provisions for trading venues and central counterparties, or CCPs. 

These provisions force trading venues to provide access, including on data feeds, to clearinghouses seeking to clear transactions that have been executed within those venues. In normal circumstances, this information must be...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular