Will WADA Learn From Due Process Mistake?

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT) -- When, to great fanfare, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued its final report on Russian doping last December with 1,166 pieces of evidence, few questioned the absence of due process that barred from Olympic and Paralympic competition hundreds of athletes against whom nothing had been proven. One of the few critiques of that absence came from me, in Law360 on Dec. 15, 2016: “1,166 Pieces Of Evidence And No Due Process.”



Now that the report has unilaterally condemned Russia for systemic doping without a hearing, however, the...

To view the full article, register now.