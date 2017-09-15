Expert Analysis

Opinion

Will WADA Learn From Due Process Mistake?

By Ronald Katz September 15, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT) -- When, to great fanfare, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued its final report on Russian doping last December with 1,166 pieces of evidence, few questioned the absence of due process that barred from Olympic and Paralympic competition hundreds of athletes against whom nothing had been proven. One of the few critiques of that absence came from me, in Law360 on Dec. 15, 2016: “1,166 Pieces Of Evidence And No Due Process.”

Now that the report has unilaterally condemned Russia for systemic doping without a hearing, however, the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular