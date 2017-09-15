Fla. Hospital Takes Arbitration Clause Case To High Court

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Kindred Healthcare unit has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Florida appeals court’s refusal to force the arbitration of medical malpractice claims, saying the decision violates the Federal Arbitration Act.



In a September petition for writ of certiorari, Kindred Hospitals East LLC urged the high court to revisit Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal's July 2016 reversal of an order compelling arbitration of the claims. Kindred contested the appeals court’s reasoning that the arbitration agreement is invalid because it includes some, but not...

