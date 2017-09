5th Circ. Backs NLRB Disciplining Union-Dodging Contractors

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that two contractors should be liable for anti-union efforts that occurred when they took over a youth job training center in Sacramento, California, ruling that union members were bypassed for hiring and working conditions were changed unilaterally.



Judge James E. Graves Jr., writing for a unanimous panel, found that Adams and Associates Inc. and McConnell Jones Lanier & Murphy LLP were jointly liable for anti-union actions in violation of the National Labor Relations Act...

