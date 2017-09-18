Expert Analysis

Large And Small Cyberrisk Solutions For Health Care Cos.

By John Gilligan and Kimberly Metzger September 18, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT) -- The internet of things — a network of physical objects connected to the internet and each other through embedded sensors and wired and wireless technologies— is growing exponentially across all facets of American life.[1] These connections offer many benefits to device users and other data constituents. Smart devices and the networks that incorporate them generate and store vast quantities of information available for immediate analysis. When this information is properly secured, it can be used to make consumers safer, healthier and more comfortable; make workplaces more...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular