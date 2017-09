BREAKING: Downs Rachlin Labor Vet Tapped For NLRB General Counsel

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has tapped Peter B. Robb, a longtime labor and employment attorney at Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, to become the National Labor Relations Board’s next general counsel, the White House announced Friday.



If confirmed, Robb, a veteran labor lawyer and a former chief counsel to NLRB member Robert Hunter, will take over when Richard Griffin's term expires on Oct. 31.



A representative for Downs Rachlin, which has offices in Vermont and New Hampshire, was not immediately available for comment.



After earning his law degree...

To view the full article, register now.