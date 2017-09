Law360's Pro Say: Will Equifax Investors Win Their Lawsuits?

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 10:45 PM EDT) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team discusses the potential foothold investor lawsuits will have against Equifax after its massive data breach, a bill to regulate self-driving cars, Ezekiel Elliott's fight with the NFL, and a comedy duo who were sued for fraud after a morning show appearance.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments.



This Week:



Equifax Hack...

To view the full article, register now.