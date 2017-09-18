British Lawmakers To Scrutinize Discount Rate Reforms

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 3:08 PM BST) -- The U.K. Parliament’s influential Justice Committee has launched an inquiry into the government’s proposed reforms to compensation for accident victims, which insurers hope could save them millions of pounds.



Eleven lawmakers will investigate whether the government’s draft legislation offers a fairer legal framework for all — including insurers, car crash victims and the National Health Service, the House of Commons’ cross-party committee said in a statement on Sept. 14.



“Who will be the main losers from the proposal and how much will they lose by?” asked...

