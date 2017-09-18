Top MP Demands Answers On Brexit Plans For Insurance

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 1:36 PM BST) -- The head of Parliament’s influential Treasury Committee urged the U.K. government on Monday to reveal its plans to ensure that existing cross-border insurance contracts can survive when Britain leaves the European Union.

Nicky Morgan called on Chancellor Philip Hammond to explain how he plans to avoid an insurance industry "cliff edge" in March 2019. Morgan issued her statement amid growing concerns that contracts involving U.K and European counterparties could be rendered meaningless after Brexit.

 

“Both the U.K. and the EU have a strong mutual interest...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular