Top MP Demands Answers On Brexit Plans For Insurance
Nicky Morgan called on Chancellor Philip Hammond to explain how he plans to avoid an insurance industry "cliff edge" in March 2019. Morgan issued her statement amid growing concerns that contracts involving U.K and European counterparties could be rendered meaningless after Brexit.
“Both the U.K. and the EU have a strong mutual interest...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login