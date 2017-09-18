Pensions Watchdog Steps Up Good Governance Campaign
The Pensions Regulator will email trustees, scheme managers and employers directly about the standards it expects from retirement savings plans, it said in a statement.
“Good governance is the bedrock of a well-run pension scheme, and there is a clear link between good governance and good fund performance,” said Anthony Raymond, TPR’s acting executive director for...
