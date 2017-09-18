Pensions Watchdog Steps Up Good Governance Campaign

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 4:09 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pensions regulator launched a campaign on Monday to drive up standards of governance in the industry as it pushes for greater accountability among trustees and their financial advisers.

The Pensions Regulator will email trustees, scheme managers and employers directly about the standards it expects from retirement savings plans, it said in a statement.

“Good governance is the bedrock of a well-run pension scheme, and there is a clear link between good governance and good fund performance,” said Anthony Raymond, TPR’s acting executive director for...
