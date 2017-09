$50M NY Fed Fakery Suspect Won't Get Bail, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed Monday that a woman charged with helping steal $50 million through a supposedly Federal Reserve-linked investment scheme can be detained while awaiting criminal proceedings, saying a district court wasn’t clearly wrong that she was a flight risk.



A three-judge panel affirmed the detention for Ruby Handler-Jacobs just days after oral arguments. Handler-Jacobs, 65, has been held without bail since Dec. 11, five days after she was indicted on charges of stealing $50 million from investors through the “Cities Uplift Program,” which prosecutors...

