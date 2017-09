'Corporate Integration' Plan May Be Part Of Tax Reform Talks

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The top-secret tax reform meetings between congressional leaders and administration officials may include proposals to integrate corporate and individual income tax laws to prevent double taxation of corporate income — an idea corporations may be ambivalent about, even if it reduces their tax burden, as it could create pressure to make more shareholder distributions.



During Tuesday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, gave a glimpse of what’s on the table during negotiations among the working group on tax reform, which has been dubbed “The...

To view the full article, register now.