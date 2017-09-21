Expert Analysis

Storm-Damaged Businesses Need Environmental 'Baselines'

By Kevin Daehnke September 21, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT) -- The damage is mind-numbing. Lives are shattered. Businesses must be rebuilt. And yet, for small and medium-sized businesses the impact of storm-related devastation (like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma) may get even worse, potentially much worse. What if a small business finds itself liable for hundreds of thousands (or even millions) of dollars of environmental contamination that spilled out during the storm? This is a very real concern for businesses that store and use chemicals for their business.

A typical scenario follows: As part of their business...
