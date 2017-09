11th Circ. Upholds Harassment Verdict Against Cooling Co.

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a jury verdict awarding $50,000 in emotional damages to a former employee of a water cooling company who claimed her boss sexually harassed her at work, finding the amount was reasonable in light of the evidence.



In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel rejected Cooling Tower Systems Inc.'s bid for a new trial based on an argument that plaintiff Amanda Malphurs' claims of emotional distress were overblown and didn't satisfy Georgia law because she never received medical treatment or therapy...

