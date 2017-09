Ex-K&L Atty Escapes Sanctions Over Withheld Evidence

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined Monday to sanction generic-drug maker Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its former K&L Gates attorney for withholding evidence in a since-dismissed False Claims Act suit, saying the counsel acted improperly but not necessarily in bad faith.



U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis said attorney Jan Weir knew that at least one of the notebooks presented as evidence in an evidentiary hearing was incomplete, but might not have known that specific data that were material to the issues at hand were missing. There...

