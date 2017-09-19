EBA Floats New Measures For Securitization Risk Transfers

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 3:59 PM BST) -- Europe’s top banking watchdog published draft proposals on Tuesday targeting shortcomings in the way risk transfers are assessed and measured across the European Union, as part of wider reform of the bloc’s moribund securitization market.



The European Banking Authority said it had scrutinized supervisory approaches to core features of securitization transactions including amortization structures, excess spreads, the costs of credit protection and call options.



The monitoring exercises revealed striking disparity in the way that national regulators handle so-called significant risk transfer permissions, the EBA said. It...

