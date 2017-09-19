EBA Floats New Measures For Securitization Risk Transfers
The European Banking Authority said it had scrutinized supervisory approaches to core features of securitization transactions including amortization structures, excess spreads, the costs of credit protection and call options.
The monitoring exercises revealed striking disparity in the way that national regulators handle so-called significant risk transfer permissions, the EBA said. It...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login