Surveyor Says Insurer's Counterclaim In £5M Suit Not Needed

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 3:54 PM BST) -- A Lloyd’s of London insurer’s counterclaim against Countrywide Surveyors Ltd. in a dispute over the refusal of it and four other insurance firms’ to pay out toward the £5 million ($6.8 million) the company coughed up in a settlement with mortgage lenders is unnecessary, the U.K. property surveyor said in court documents.



Countrywide is suing various insurers on claims that they owe coverage it had to pay out to mortgage lenders over 72 wrongly valued properties. However, Lloyd’s Syndicate 2526, one of the defendants, is seeking...

