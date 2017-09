BT Seeks Ruling On Move To Change Pension Calculations

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 3:35 PM BST) -- British Telecommunications PLC has asked the High Court in London whether it can unilaterally ditch the retail price index as a means of calculating annual increases to part of its pension scheme.



The communications giant wants the court to rule whether it can make the decision itself or must first win the backing of the BT Pension Scheme Trustees Ltd., according to papers filed at the court on Sept. 8 and seen on Tuesday.



“Is it for the claimant alone to decide whether RPI has ‘become...

