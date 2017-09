Insurer Claims Broker Not Absolved Of £65K Premium Demand

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 5:14 PM BST) -- A Lloyd’s of London broker should not be absolved of its obligation to obtain unpaid insurance premiums from a haulage company that went bust because the company had an arrangement with a loan provider, U.K. motor insurer Direct Commercial Ltd. has alleged in court documents.



Direct Commercial is suing NBJ London Markets Ltd. for more than £65,000 ($88,000) over unpaid premiums allegedly owed on behalf of Eurolink Aircargo Services Ltd., a road haulage services company that was subsequently put into liquidation.



NBJ London Markets contends the...

