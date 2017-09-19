Pensions Regulator Bans 3 Trustees Over Scams

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 6:14 PM BST) -- The U.K. Pensions Regulator said Tuesday that it has banned three men from serving as trustees for life after schemes they oversaw allegedly lost investors around £9 million ($12 million).



The regulator alleged in a statement that Timothy Walker, Desmond Cheyne and Macalister Lindsay invested funds in high-risk and unregulated projects — including land and failed hotel developments in Scotland — without the savers’ knowledge.



These investments were funded at grossly inflated prices, with around £9 million transferred in total between November 2012 and May 2013,...

