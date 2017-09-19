Pensions Regulator Bans 3 Trustees Over Scams
The regulator alleged in a statement that Timothy Walker, Desmond Cheyne and Macalister Lindsay invested funds in high-risk and unregulated projects — including land and failed hotel developments in Scotland — without the savers’ knowledge.
These investments were funded at grossly inflated prices, with around £9 million transferred in total between November 2012 and May 2013,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login