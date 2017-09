'The Art Of Fielding' Author Accused Of Stealing Book Idea

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The author of the 2011 baseball novel “The Art of Fielding” has been hit with a copyright lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that he took significant portions of another author’s work and incorporated it in the book.



Charles Green’s Sept. 14 lawsuit alleges “The Art of Fielding” author Chad D. Harbach used themes and details in his novel that are nearly identical to “Bucky’s 9th,” an unpublished novel adapted from a screenplay Green initially published in the 1990s. Green said various versions of “Bucky’s...

To view the full article, register now.