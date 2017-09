Split NLRB Says Rebar Co. Has To Answer Union’s Inquiry

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board on Monday told a Florida-based rebar installer to respond to a union’s information request about the company’s employees and what work it is doing, reversing an administrative law judge’s March 2016 finding on the issue.



Gulf Coast Rebar Inc. had argued that it wasn’t required to answer to a request from the Iron Workers Regional District Council, International Union of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers because it repudiated the collective bargaining agreement the parties had and the union...

