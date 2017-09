Mass. AG Sues Equifax Following Consumer Data Breach

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts on Tuesday became the first state to hit credit reporting firm Equifax with a lawsuit in the wake of the company’s disclosure that a hack compromised the sensitive financial and personal information of 143 million people, arguing in a state court filing that the company knew about holes in security system but failed to fix them.



Maura Healey, Massachusetts attorney general, made good on last week’s promise to sue, arguing that the firm violated the state’s consumer protection and privacy laws.



In a press release...

