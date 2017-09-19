Insurance Group In Dublin Move To Beat Brexit
The group will relocate XL Insurance Company SE amid fears that Britain’s exit from the EU in March 2019 will deprive firms of passporting rights, which help them avoid local regulatory regimes across the bloc.
“Since the referendum announcement we have been clear that our top priority is to provide certainty and consistency of service to our clients...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login