Insurance Group In Dublin Move To Beat Brexit

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 5:34 PM BST) -- XL Group Ltd. will shift its main European Union company from London to Dublin next year to avoid disruption caused by Brexit, the Bermuda-based insurer said on Tuesday.



The group will relocate XL Insurance Company SE amid fears that Britain’s exit from the EU in March 2019 will deprive firms of passporting rights, which help them avoid local regulatory regimes across the bloc.



“Since the referendum announcement we have been clear that our top priority is to provide certainty and consistency of service to our clients...

