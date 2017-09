Appeals Court Affirms Parking Ban In Boston Land Use Row

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals court Tuesday affirmed that a Boston grocer may not park cars in a passageway it shares with an adjacent church and residential buildings, while also finding that a 1947 agreement between the church and the supermarket on the usage of the passageway was not enforceable.



The appeals court reversed the portion of the 2016 Land Court ruling that found parts of a 1947 agreement between DeLuca’s Market and King's Chapel were enforceable. This agreement divided up a 10-foot-wide passageway into a section owned...

To view the full article, register now.