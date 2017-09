Commerce Confirms Japan, Kazakhstan Sponge Dumping Probe

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce confirmed Wednesday in the Federal Register that it will move forward with an investigation into whether titanium sponge production in Kazakhstan was being subsidized by the government there and dumped in the U.S. by that country and Japan at less-than-fair value.



The agency's International Trade Administration concluded that petitioner Titanium Metals Corp. had made a strong initial case for why anti-dumping duties should be assessed on two exporters of titanium sponge from Japan and one from Kazakhstan, and why the lone...

