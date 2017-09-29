Expert Analysis

Examining Title VII And ADA Claims At 3rd Circ.

By George Hlavac and John Buckley September 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT) -- In a precedential opinion issued on Aug. 30, 2017, the Third Circuit ruled for the first time that a plaintiff cannot assert claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 (Section 1983) for statutory violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964[1] or the Americans with Disabilities Act[2] standing alone.[3] As a result of its decision in Williams v. Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, the Third Circuit sided with all other federal circuit courts that have addressed the question of whether statutory rights under Title VII[4]...
