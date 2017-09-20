Ad Watchdog Bans Aviva's Insurtech Spot Over Reckless Driving

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 2:47 PM BST) -- The U.K. Advertising Standards Authority has banned an advert starring former Formula One racer David Coulthard that promotes Aviva PLC's motor insurance software for encouraging dangerous driving.  

The watchdog said on Wednesday that the 60-second video, which saw Coulthard disguised as a taxi driver and performing high-speed stunts with passengers perched on the backseat, could have encouraged the public to follow his lead.

“We considered that the ad had featured reckless driving behaviour on public roads and therefore concluded that [it] encouraged dangerous and irresponsible driving,”...
