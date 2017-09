Gov't Fights Sanctions Bid In Ex-Nurse's Privacy Suit

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a New Mexico federal judge Tuesday to deny a request for discovery sanctions from a former nurse who accuses it of spreading detailed information about her physical and sexual assault, claiming it has made every effort to comply with the requests.



The government asserted that it has been responsive to all discovery requests from the plaintiff, referred to anonymously as G.R., but that it cannot turn over documents such as emails that are simply unobtainable given that the claims were filed several...

To view the full article, register now.