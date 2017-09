Don't Expect Leeway On MiFID II Deadline, ESMA Warns Firms

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 1:56 PM BST) -- Financial firms affected by the European Union’s looming securities reform package will need to make sure they comply with the rules — because regulators will not allow any more delays to the January start date, a senior official from the European Securities and Markets Authority warned Wednesday.



Verena Ross, executive director at ESMA, said that European financial markets are at a “critical juncture” in their preparations for the second Markets in Financial Directive, with little more than 90 days until the implementation deadline for the complex...

