Industry Backs EU's Decision To Keep EIOPA Separate

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 4:46 PM BST) -- The Europe Union’s insurance industry applauded Brussels’ decision on Wednesday to preserve the bloc’s top insurance regulator instead of merging the watchdog with its banking counterpart as planned.



Insurance Europe said the decision to keep the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority as is — rather than combining it with the European Banking Authority — would help maintain regulatory expertise around insurance and protect consumers from wider market risks.



The European Commission laid to rest six months of worries about the winding down of EIOPA when...

To view the full article, register now.