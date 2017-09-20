Industry Breathes Sigh Of Relief As EIOPA Survives Reforms
Insurance Europe said the decision to keep the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority as is — rather than combining it with the European Banking Authority — would help maintain regulatory expertise around insurance and protect consumers from wider market risks.
The European Commission laid to rest six months of worries about the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login