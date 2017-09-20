Industry Breathes Sigh Of Relief As EIOPA Survives Reforms

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 4:46 PM BST) -- European Union officials revealed Wednesday that they would preserve the bloc's top insurance regulator instead of merging the watchdog with its banking counterpart as planned, leading to appluse from the region's insurance sector.



Insurance Europe said the decision to keep the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority as is — rather than combining it with the European Banking Authority — would help maintain regulatory expertise around insurance and protect consumers from wider market risks.



The European Commission laid to rest six months of worries about the...

