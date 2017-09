'Just For Men' Dye Maker Looks To Exit Health Risk Suit

Law360, Chicago (September 20, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Combe Inc. asked an Illinois federal judge on Tuesday to toss a multi-plaintiff suit claiming the company didn’t do enough to alert customers to alleged health risks associated with "Just For Men" hair dye products, arguing there is no evidence the consumers checked the warnings already on the box.



The 247 consumers suing Combe cannot proceed with claims they weren’t warned about the potential for a skin reaction or were not properly told how to test the dye for an allergic reaction on a patch of...

