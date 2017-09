UK Chambers Of Commerce Urge Brussels To Heed Brexit Fears

Law360, London (September 20, 2017, 6:08 PM BST) -- U.K. chambers of commerce across Europe accuse Brussels of ignoring European businesses’ fears about Brexit and demand a refocus on vital areas of trade including financial services, according to a report by the Council of British Chambers of Commerce in Europe.



The group urges European Union negotiators to heed their own businesses’ concerns as they prepare for Britain's departure in March 2019 in the report, written with Hogan Lovells and released Sept. 14.



“The message from European businesses is that Brussels and European governments are not...

