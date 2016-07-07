Feds Say Platinum Fund Downfall Part Of Union Graft Case

By Jody Godoy

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors on Tuesday said a jury deciding if Platinum Partners LP's founder bribed a union official for investments should hear evidence that Platinum's principal fund was losing investors at the time.

Platinum founder Murray Huberfeld is accused of paying union head Norman Seabrook to invest $20 million from a correction officers' benefit fund with Platinum. Prosecutors claim Platinum fund managers “were desperate for more money” in 2013 and 2014 and sought results from Huberfeld, who was no longer with the firm but helped solicit business....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Magistrate judge case number: 


Case Number

1:16-cr-00467

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 7, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular