Noncompete Valid But Not Violated, 7th Circ. Rules

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Wednesday that the former owner of a fuel-additive business didn’t violate a noncompete agreement he reached with the purchasers of his company when he subsequently sold his other firm and helped that buyer set up shop.



A three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Doug Miller did not violate a noncompete agreement he signed with investors as part of the sale of his fuel-additives business, E.T. Products LLC. The investors had accused Miller of breaking the pact when he provided counseling services to an...

