Gordon Ramsay Must Give Up Docs On Caesar's Restaurants

Law360, Chicago (September 20, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois bankruptcy judge Wednesday ordered celebrity British chef Gordon Ramsay to turn over documents covering plans for restaurants with Caesar’s, saying that the television personality is at the center of a dispute involving the casino giant as it nears the end of its Chapter 11 saga.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge A. Benjamin Goldgar granted a motion filed by FERG LLC and LLTQ Enterprises LLC to compel Ramsay to turn over the documents and emails discussing the potential restaurant ventures. The two companies had filed their motion...

