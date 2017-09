Fruit Co. Sues Insurer Over Hep A Smoothie Outbreak

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A frozen fruit supplier Wednesday told a Virginia federal court that Travelers’ Canadian subsidiary, as the insurer of the company that allegedly imported contaminated fruit, owes it $10 million in coverage from litigation arising from a smoothie-borne hepatitis outbreak.



Patagonia Foods LLC claimed Travelers Insurance Co. of Canada is already providing VLM Foods Inc. coverage from suits stemming from the 2016 outbreak and owes it coverage as well under the terms of Patagonia’s contract with VLM.



Patagonia said it is seeking defense and indemnification for multiple...

